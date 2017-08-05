Gardai appealing for witnesses to mass brawl in Midlands town
Gardai appealing for witnesses
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a mass brawl that took place in Portlaoise on Thursday of this week.
The brawl occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm at Laois Shopping Centre and involved about ten people.
The row caused considerable fear for people in the vicinity of the Shopping Centre.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 86 74100
