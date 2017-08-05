Gardai investigating overnight fire in Killeigh

Gardai are preserving the scene of a fire which occurred in Killeigh overnight.

Sometime between midnight and 1am, a fire was started at a farm shed at Quarrymount, Killeigh.

The fire caused substantial damage to machinery and equipment contained in the shed.

The fire service attended the fire and the scene is now being preserved pending a forensic examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 86 74100

