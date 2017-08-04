Offaly Weather: Mixed bag for the Bank Holiday weekend

Tonight, Friday, will see showers at times but with good dry periods also. Minimum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees overnight.

Saturday will see showers clearing to leave a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers. The showers will be few and far between at first but there is the risk of a few heavy showers in the late afternoon and evening. Top temperatures will range 16 to 18 degrees.

Sunday will see outbreaks of rain in western counties extend eastwards during the morning. However, the rain will turn light and patchy as it spreads east.

Sunday afternoon will see a spell of heavier and more persistent rain move in from the Atlantic. The rain is expected to clear from the west and northwest by evening with bright spells and scattered showers following on behind. Maximum temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday will perhaps be the best day of the long weekend with rain clearing quickly during the morning to leave a bright day with sunny intervals and just passing showers. Top temperatures on Monday will range 16 to 19.

