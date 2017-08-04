Tullamore plunged into darkness with major power outage

Homes and businesses across Tullamore have been left without power this afternoon after a large cluster of faults in the town.

The outages are affecting premises from Church Street to Bachelor's walk in the town. Around 600 customers are affected.

The estimated time for power being restored is around 4pm this afternoon.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," the ESB said.

