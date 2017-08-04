Rhode GAA mourns the passing of their club president

The death has taken place of the legendary President of Rhode GAA, Christy Darby. Christy died peacefully in his 97th year after given many decades of loyal service and support to Rhode GAA.

Christy was also a loving husband to the late Jane, and is deeply regretted by his loving sons Seamus, Stephen, Michael, Sean and Thomás, daughters Mary, Eileen and Anne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, step brother, step sister, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at Larkin’s Funeral Home, Edenderry from 6.30pm this Friday evening with Rosary at 9pm. Reposing from 4.30pm on Saturday with removal at 6.45pm, arriving to St. Peter’s Church, Rhode at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May Christy Rest In Peace.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.