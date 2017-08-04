Offaly Garda raid leads to counterfeit haul

Gardaí in Tullamore have conducted a planned raid on an apartment in an investigation into counterfeit goods in the county.

During the operation, officers searched an apartment in Market Square yesterday evening, Thursday, August 3.

As a result of search they seized €2,500 tobacco and cigarettes, and €2,500 of counterfeit clothing.

The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the search but gardaí have said they are close to making an arrest in relation to the seizures.

