Offaly film moves one step closer to the Oscars

Redmond Barry Films has announced that their short film Kubrick by Candlelight has been officially selected for Encounters Film Festival 2017 in Bristol in September. Kubrick By Candleligh, shot in Offaly over the last year, is a romantic comedy set behind the scenes of the Irish filming in 1973 of Stanley Kubrick’s, Barry Lyndon film.

Each year the Encounters Festival Grand Prix winners qualify for consideration in the Short Films category of the Annual Academy Awards®, so if Kubrick by Candlelight hits the heights expected in Bristol, it could be on the way to Oscars glory early next year.

As well as being filmed here, the movie has strong links to the Faithful county as Offaly man Darragh O’Toole of Red Rock fame is one of the stars. Also lining up in the stellar cast is Amy Hughes (Vikings), Phelim Drew (Angela’s Ashes, My Left Foot and newcomers Mark Lawrence as Mark Thornton and Michael Thomas Nolan as Stanley Kubrick.

Rounding out the cast is the internet sensation, impressionist and comedian Al Foran as Mick Molloy as well as Mark Webb (Colour Me Kubrick), Lisa Moore and Alan Curran. The film recently announced that the production will be narrated by acting legend Brian Cox.

Director David O’Reilly has expressed excitement at being selected for Bristol and has dubbed August as Kubrick By Candlelight Month. He will be releasing exclusive content every single day, including posters, interviews, and competitions through the film's Facebook and Twitter pages.

