Two dogs stolen in midlands burglary

Two small dogs and a plasma TV have been stolen during a break in at a caravan at Ballaghmore close to the Laois/Offaly border on Monday night last, July 31.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 8.30pm.

A 21” Plasma TV was taken as well as Philips DVD player. The two small dogs, a white female and black and tan colour male were also taken. The male dog was chipped.

Anyone that was travelling between the above times on the N7 from Borris in Ossory to Roscrea are requested to contact Gardai at Portlaoise at 057-8674100 if they saw anything unusual or any strange vehicle parked at the caravan.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.