Planning Permission granted for 17.7 hectare Offaly Solar Farm

Offaly County Coucil has granted Conditional Planning Permission to Elgin Energy Services Ltd for the construction of a solar farm on the outskirts of Tullamore. A ten year permission was sought to construct the development.

The 17.7 hectare site at Ballyduff, just north of Tullamore on the Clara Road, will comprise of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames in rows.

The proposed development will also include a single storey ESB terminal station, a single storey switchgear enclosure as well as two single storey storage containers, eight single storey inverter stations, perimeter fencing, and a number of CCTV cameras.

The site will be accessed from the R420. Thirteen conditions are attached to the decision.