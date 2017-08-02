UPDATE: Fire at historic Offaly building being investigated as malicious

A fire at the Old Workhouse building in Birr, Co. Offaly yesterday afternoon is currently being investigated as malicious by Gardai. The scene of the fire is being preserved as the investigation continues.

Fire Services and Gardaí responded to the scene shortly after 4pm when there were reports of smoke billowing from the famous building in the South Offaly town.

Pictures from the scene show extensive damage to the roof of the building, a large proportion of which appears to have given way to the flames.

