Offaly environmental projects receive funding boost

A raft of new funding for Offaly environmental projects has been announced according to Fine Gael TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

The Local Agenda 21 Environmental Partnership Fund supports local environmental initiatives by communities, individuals and not-for-profit groups.

Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said: “This year over €460,000 of funding is available, representing an increase of 15% from 2016. Local Authorities have now drawn down this allocation which they will match, bringing the total LA21 project funding this year to €908,000."

“Here in Offaly, funding of €20,505 was announced for 20 projects across the county."

“The main goal of these local projects is to improve the environment and make our communities more sustainable." The projects include:

· Michele Castiaux -School workshops

· Grassroots Education -Water Conservation Workshops in primary schools

· Naturally Wild - Naturally Wild Pollinator Project

· Kelvin Moore - Recycle Magic

· Lorraine Flannagan - All Aboard - Wonderful Water

· The Woodland League - Forest in a Box

· Dave Corboy T/A "Revived and Retro" - Discover reuse and upcyclung

· Paul Finch - Pedal Power Lab

· The Rediscovery Centre - Educational workshops in schools

· Geashill National School - Biodiversity and sensory garden

· Charleville National School - Environmental projects

· Paul Furey T/A Really Grand Events - Workshops for energy flag schools

· Crinkle Tidy Towns - Crinkle Community Garden

· Tullamore Community & Family Rescource centre - Back to Nature Camp & Easy Grow garden

· Pullough Residents Assoc - Garden of Eden Comm Projct

· Kinnitty Tidy Towns - Community Composting

· BLC - Community Garden

· Geashill Tidy Towns - Biodiversity garden in village

· BHM - Community Garden with Wildlife Habitat

· Horseleap Tidy Towns - Woodfield Bog Local Study



“The fund shows how local initiatives can make a real difference in our communities, and showcases how small changes can make lasting improvements to our environment," Marcella said.

“The Fund supports small scale non-profit environmental projects such as allotments, community gardens, compost schemes, rainwater harvesting schemes, educational initiatives and environmental exhibitions."

“Eligible projects are those that will support and complement, at a local level, national environmental policies such as those on Waste, Biodiversity, Climate Change, Air, Water and Sustainable Development," she continued.

Nationally, 834 projects are being funded under the 2017 scheme which is an increase of over 100 projects on 2016.

“Ireland faces a once in a generation opportunity to shape the long-term direction of Irish environmental policy that will chart the course towards our low carbon future," Marcella commented.

“We in Fine Gael want Ireland’s image as the green island to inform all areas of policy so that the global image of our country is transformed and we are recognised as one of the cleanest and safest environments in the world."

“To achieve these ambitious goals all State bodies will need to engage positively with local communities, both early and often, to manage the transition to a low carbon future," the Offaly TD concluded.

