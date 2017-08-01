BREAKING: Emergency services attend fire at historic Offaly building

Emergency services are currently responding to a fire at the Old Workhouse building in Birr, Co. Offaly.

Fire Services and Gardaí responded to the scene shortly after 4pm when there were reports of smoke billowing from the famous building in the South Offaly town.

Fire services remain at the scene and gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that they are aware of the blaze and are waiting for the scene to be made safe before then establishing the cause of the fire.

SEE ALSO: UPDATE: Extent of Offaly fire revealed in photographs from the scene

It is not known at this time if the fire was started maliciously, although the Workhouse is a disused building.

It was built around 1842 and is a rare intact example of the original pre-famine Irish workhouses designed by George Wilkinson. Birr Workhouse has been relatively unaltered, being used mostly for light industry and it was closed in 1921.

More as we get it...

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.