Offaly people asked to nominate the county's carers for award

The Irish Red Cross is calling for Offaly to celebrate its unpaid Carers by nominating them for the 2017 Irish Red Cross Carer of the Year Award. The award is open to any member of the public currently providing voluntary care.

Previous winners include men and women from around the country who provide care for loved ones that are ill, vulnerable or living with a restrictive disability. Last year’s winner, Vincent Callaghan from Roscommon, has cared for his two children all their lives. Whilst in 2015, it was Bernie O’Reilly from Cavan, has cared for her son Damien who has cerebral palsey for more than 30 years.

Pat Carey, Chairman of the Irish Red Cross, praised Ireland’s Carers, “Unpaid Carers offer a standard of living to sick and vulnerable members of the community that would be impossible without their selfless commitment. It is essential that both Carers and care recipients are recognised and supported members of our communities and of society as a whole.”

As part of its Health and Social Care programme, the Irish Red Cross offers a range of resources and services for Carer’s in Ireland. Services include a Carers Handbook, ‘Helping You to Care’ course, Therapeutic Hand Care services and free First Aid app. The Irish Red Cross are currently in the process of developing a Carers app, aimed at helping carers and family members care for the most vulnerable.

Nomination can be made online or you can download an application form here. It should be returned by Thursday, August 31. The winner will be announced in November and the 2017 national winner will receive a cash prize and luxury hotel break.

