Mystery as drone goes missing over Offaly

Offaly GAA club, Cappincur, have made an appeal for public assistance from the local community to assist their main sponsor find a missing drone.

The drone set off from Cappincur's main sponsor KMK Metals this morning, August 1, to take aerial shots, but while in flight it lost signal.

When this happens the drone automatically lands itself, leaving the owners known the wiser to its whereabouts.

The drone is said to have set off in an easy trajectory from KMK in the industrial estate in Cappincur and it's thought that it landed somewhere within 5-6km from that location in the Ballycommon direction.

The club has asked for anyone who might have heard or seen it land, or knows anyone who might, to contact KMK Metals on 0579341634 and look for Kai.

This incident happened between 11am and 11.15am this morning.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

