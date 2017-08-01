BMW stolen in overnight Offaly house raid

Gardai are investigating an overnight burglary in Tullamore in which an expensive car was stolen from a house.

The incident is alleged to have taken place between 2.30am and 3.30am this morning, Tuesday, August 1, at a house on Clonminch Road in Tullamore.

The thieves made off with a BMW 5 Series vehicle and also made attempts to steal a Jaguar from the premises before making their getaway.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Clonminch Road area of the town between the hours of 2.30am and 3.30am to contact them at Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.