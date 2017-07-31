€40,000 for Offaly recreation projects to boost tourism

Fine Gael Offaly TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has welcomed the allocation of €40,115 for rural recreation projects in Offaly. This is in addition to €1m funding for the Slieve Bloom mountain bike trail also announced by Minister Ring earlier today.

“This funding is part of €11 million in funding for over 200 projects nationally under the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme, announced by my colleague Michael Ring, T.D Minister for Rural and Community Development," Marcella explained.

“The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and is designed to maintain and improve our outdoor recreational infrastructure including for example our greenways, blueways and walking trails," she continued.

Offaly projects receiving grants include:

The Slieve Bloom Way - Repair trail furniture, map boards, signs €8,251

The Offaly Way - Resurface route, map boards, signage €8,211

Cadamstown Nature Trail/Pauls Lane Loop - Map boards, signage, repair trail furniture €5,653

Erry Hills Way - Repair a section of the trail Clara €8,000

Grand Canal Greenway - Creation of promotional website €10,000

“Recreational tourism is growing year on year and so it is crucial we continue to improve facilities and encourage more visitors. Figures from Fáilte Ireland show that the hiking and cycling tourism markets are worth approximately €1.2 billion to the Irish economy," Corcoran Kennedy commented.

“Aside from the obvious tourism benefits, it’s also hugely important that we maintain and develop our outdoor infrastructure to encourage everyone to keep fit and live a healthy active lifestyle."

80% of each project is funded by the Government grant, with Offaly County Council making up the difference.

“Minister Ring has confirmed to me that he expects to make further announcements under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme in the autumn," Marcella concluded.

