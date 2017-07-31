Offaly hotel nominated for carvery award

The Great Carvery of the Year competition has reached one of its most exciting and anticipated points with the reveal of this year’s shortlist of Ireland’s top carvery venues. One hotel in Offaly is in the running to be named as Leinster’s hotel winner as well as the overall title of the Great Carvery Hotel of the Year 2017.

Looking to bring one of the winning titles home to Offaly is the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore.

Now in its eighth year, the nationwide Great Carvery of the Year competition is firmly established as the premier carvery competition on Ireland and Northern Ireland’s culinary calendar.

Over the next four weeks, the finalists will receive a visit from the team of mystery diners to find out who serves the best carvery in the chosen pubs and hotels in each region. From there, the provincial winners and Great Carvery Hotel of the Year and Great Carvery Pub of the Year will be revealed.

Speaking about the competition, Mark McCarthy, Business Development Chef at Unilever Food Solutions said: “The standard of entry to the competition was very high this year, but all the hotels and pubs on the shortlist have proven themselves to be the country’s finest carveries of an exceptionally high quality. I’m looking forward to seeing which of these great establishments come out on top."

“At Unilever Food Solutions, we believe that a carvery meal is a tradition worth celebrating. The quality of the food served, the atmosphere, value, customer service and attention to detail reflect what the Great Carvery of the Year competition is all about. I know this year’s chosen venues are all serious contenders for the overall titles,” he added.

Bringing this year’s Great Carvery of the Year to a close, winners will be announced in October. The winning venues will each receive a specially-commissioned wall plaque to inform customers that they are about to sit down and enjoy the best carvery in Ireland.

For more details, see www.greatcarvery.com.

