Motorist clocked well over speed limit on busy Offaly road

During a recent crackdown on speed offences around the country, over 2,000 vehicles were checked for speed by An Garda Síochána in Co. Offaly.

One of the most notable speeds detected on July 26 in Offaly, a car was clocked travelling at 128km/h in the 100km/h zone at Ballynacard, Fivealley, Offaly.

Gardaí are appealing to all road users to take extra care on the roads this summer, given the fact that to date in 2017, 93 people have lost their lives on Irish roads.

In July 2016 there were 21 road fatalities. So far this July there have been 16 fatalities, with 7 people losing their life in the past 7 days alone, including 4 motorcyclists.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Finn said: "This is an extremely high risk time on the roads. People are on holidays, more relaxed, more off guard. There are thousands of visitors from abroad, people travelling to unfamiliar locations, more agricultural machinery on the roads – these all form part of the how and why it’s riskier this time of year."

"We can see how easy it can turn to tragedy on the roads, as recently 3 people lost their life returning from a holiday and over the weekend 4 motorcyclists lost their life in fatal road crashes. Please take personal responsibility for how you act on the road no matter how you use it, and be as safe as you can be," he added.

"People are still speeding, and even in a recent 24 hour period we detected extremely excessive speeds. People are still drink or drug driving, using a mobile phone whilst driving and not wearing safety belts. These are high risk actions on the road. An Garda Síochána will continue to target these offences to make the roads safer," Assistant Commissioner Finn concluded.

