Offaly Bike Trail gets €1 million funding boost

Offaly Council, Laois County Council and Coillte submitted an innovative plan for a Slieve Bloom Mountain Bike Trail through Laois and Offaly under Measure 3 of the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Today Minister Michael Ring announced €1m to help deliver the project. The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

"The Slieve Bloom Project, as one of the larger projects, will have a significant national and regional impact and is one of the largest recipients at €1 million," Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy said as she welcomed the funding boost.

"As a long time supporter of this project I am looking forward to seeing it being rolled out, as it will bring many visitors to the area and will be add greatly to our recreational tourism product," she added.

"Additionally it will provide those of us lucky enough to live locally an extra opportunity to improve our own health and well-being if we avail of the facility," Corcoran Kennedy concluded.

