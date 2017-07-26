Social media sale in Midlands turned into robbery
A man was robbed in Portlaoise at the weekend when he went to a meeting point to exchange a sale of goods that had been organised on social media.
The robbery took place in Kilminchy, Portlaoise on Sunday, July 23 at approximately 9.25pm.
It is understood that a male foreign national had arranged to sell goods over social media and when he arrived in Kilminchy to sell the goods, he was met by a large group of people who threatened him and took the goods from him.
It is understood that the group left the estate in a dark Audi and a dark Peugeot.
No physical injuries were reported from the incident.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information should contact Portlaoise Garda Station at 057 86 74100.
