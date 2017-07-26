Gardaí investigate after Offaly house hit by raiders

Gardai in Offaly are appealing for information after a burglary at a home in the county this morning.

Gardai believe a slate grey Volkswagen Golf, with four occupants, was involved in the break-in at Doon.

One of the raiders is described as having red hair.

The house was ransacked and jewellery was stolen in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Garda station.

