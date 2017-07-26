Hundreds of Offaly homes hit with power outages

Almost 500 ESB customers in Offaly are without power today as workers deal with a fault which occurred earlier this morning, Wednesday, July 26.

The ESB have confirmed that the outage is due to a fault and not a planned maintenance operation.

The outage is affecting 423 customers in the Edenderry area, while residents between the North Offaly town and Daingean are also experiencing disruption.

The ESB have said that power should be restored to these customers before 1.15pm this afternoon.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible," a statement read.

