Offaly man releases album in aid of the homeless

Offaly man Matt McCormack is the heart behind a soon to be released album in aid of the Midlands Simon Community. Matt's brainchild is a twelve-track collection entitled 'The Nightingale Wood', which will be launched with a gala Variety Night of music, song, and spoken word in The Townhouse, Tullamore on August 23.

'The Nightingale Wood' will feature two original compositions from Matt himself, 'Brown Cardboard Blankets', plus the title track, as well as another original from well known Offaly poet and songwriter Camillus Boland, 'To Wake Up Beside You.' Produced by Glen Flynn, who regularly tours the world with Scottish singer/songwriter Isla Grant, the album will be available on the night for only 10 euro, and as well as being an excellent souvenir of what will be a memorable night, will prove a worthy addition to any music fan's cd collection.

The night's entertainment will be overseen by Kevin Lawlor Fitzpatrick of Midlands 103, and indeed Kevin will be introducing many of the country stars he regularly features on his show, as artists such as Olivia Douglas, Sabrina Fallon, Camillus Egerton, Sean Brennan, and Alex Roe will all be in attendance to offer their support to such a worthy cause and get fans up on their feet.

The Variety Night will also include a traditional music session, performances from father and daughter Davy Joe and Claire Fallon, set dancers, sean-nos singers Pauline and Noel Cooney, Robbie Spain, Patsy Fallon, the Grant Sisters, Family Ties, and more yet to be announced.

You can enjoy yourself in the company of so many wonderful musicians, and help an organisation like the Midlands Simon Community at the same time.

The Variety Night and 'The Nightingale Wood' album launch in aid of the Midlands Simon Community, takes place in The Townhouse, Tullamore, on Wednesday, August 23. Doors open at 7.30pm, show begins at 8pm. Admission is €10. There will also be a raffle for spot-prizes on the night. For further information, please contact Matt on: 086-199 3788, or Mary on: 087-994 7480.

