Did you see a tornado in Offaly yesterday?

Our weather report about a possible tornado in Offaly caused a stir yesterday, after the midlands was placed on notice by ESTOFEX, the European Storm Forecasting Service, for the possibility of some isolated funnel clouds or a tornado.

The service suggested that the likelihood of such an event was minimal, but the conditions prevailing in Offaly on Friday were conducive with a freak tornado.

A level 1 notice, which indicates a 5% severe warning was in place and our report on the news reached more than 60,000 people on Facebook. Now we want to hear from you - did you see any strange clouds or experience any unusual weather in Offaly?

If a mini tornado did occur in Offaly, it will not have been the first time. In 2007, an Edenderry resident's mobile home was effectively ripped apart by unusual wind weather, effectively a mini tornado.

Other such events have occurred in Longford, Westmeath and Roscommon over the years.

If you have pictures, videos or information on any freak weather in Offaly in recent days, please send them to us using the details below.

