Just 183 Offaly children cycle to school

The latest results released from Census 2016 have shown up some interesting results, including the slightly startling fact that just 183 children cycle to school across the entire county of Offaly.

18,484 Offaly students make the journey to school or college each day, but just 183 do so by bicycle, while less than 20% of that number (3,322) do so on foot.

A similar percentage (3,866) are getting to school or college by bus each day, but the majority (9,259) still get to there as a passenger in a car. That means just over half (50.3%) still get to work by car.

The figures revealed the commuting habits of people from Offaly travelling to work, school and college.

They show that over 20,000 (19,926) people from Offaly travel to work, school or college by car, making up more than a third of the total 48,558 making the journey every day.

There are an awful lot of early risers among the commuters as 16,622 leave their homes in the mornings before 8am. Over 10,000, more than likely predominantly school traffic, leave home between 8.30am-9am, according to the latest CSO release.

Suggesting lengthy commutes to Dublin and further afield, 3,399 Offaly people are out the door before 6.30am.

Many face long journey times. Of the 46,633 who make daily commutes, 12,754 face journeys exceeding 30 minutes, with 1,878 facing treks of 90 minutes or more.

Cars are by some distance the most common way to travel. Of the 48,558 people making daily trips to work, school or college, 30,563 travel by car, 19,926 of which are drivers.

2,124 of the 30,074 working population walk to work.

