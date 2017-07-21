WEATHER: Offaly hit with freak tornado warning

Offaly as well as most of the country has been slapped with a bizarre tornado warning today, Friday, July 21.

Ireland has been placed on notice by ESTOFEX, the European Storm Forecasting Service, for the possibility of some isolated funnel clouds or possibly an isolated tornado event, particularly in the midlands.

The service suggest that the likelihood of such an event is minimal, but the conditions prevailing in Offaly are conducive with a freak tornado.

A level 1 notice, which indicates a 5% severe warning has been placed on Ireland.

If a mini tornado were to occur in Offaly today, it would not be the first time. In 2007, an Edenderry resident's mobile home was effectively ripped apart by unusual wind weather like that possible today.

Other such events have occurred in Longford, Westmeath and Roscommon over the years.

Elsewhere, Met Éireann have forecast wet and windy conditions across the Midlands today, with some heavy downpours likely during the afternoon and evening.

