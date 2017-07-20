UPDATE: Man due in court tomorrow in connection with Offaly burglary

A man in his 20s is due in court in Portlaoise tomorrow in relation to an aggravated burglary in Banager on July 16. Charges have been preferred.

Earlier two men in their 20s were arrested in Dublin in relation to the aggravated burglary which involved a knife.

Detective units in Birr had been working on this case and they arrested two men in Dublin. Birr and Tallaght gardaí, as well as the Regional Support Unit were involved in the operation that brought both men into custody. They were detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.