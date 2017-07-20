Gardaí appeal for information to trace missing Offaly woman

UPDATE: Missing Offaly woman found safe and well

Gardaí in Tullamore are seeking the public's help in locating a woman who is missing from Tullamore.

Muriel Hughes, who is 45 years of age, was last seen between 1am and 1.15am on Thursday morning, July 20, walking towards Tullamore town on the Clonminch Road.

She is described as being 5ft 6 inches tall with short brown hair. When last seen, she was said to be wearing a light blue hoodie and dark tracksuit bottoms and runners.

Her family have expressed serious concern for her wellbeing on social media today and have made a heartfelt appeal for information. Muriel is on medication which she will does not now have access to.

Anyone with information that may help the Gardaí and the woman's family in tracing her whereabouts are urged to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.