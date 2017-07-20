Collapse of Post Office talks a blow for rural Ireland

Offaly TD and Sinn Féin spokesperson on Community and Rural Development, Carol Nolan TD has said that the collapse of talks on the future of the post office network is a huge blow for rural Ireland.

Teachta Nolan said: "The breakdown of the talks on the future of the post office network is devastating for rural Ireland."

"The local post office is the heart of many rural communities and the threatened closure of hundreds of post offices is of huge concern to rural citizens," she added.

"The Bobby Kerr report sets out a number of recommendations to protect the future of the post office network. To date there has been little progress in implementing this report," Carol explained.

"The government must show it is serious about protecting vital services for rural communities and set out a clear timeframe for the implementation of this report."

"The recommendations of the report should be implemented simultaneously where possible, rather than the pieceal approach of the government to date."

"I am calling on the government to restore these talks as a matter of urgency and set out a clear plan for the implementation of the Kerr report," Nolan concluded.

