Planning sought for Specsavers development in Tullamore

Tullamore Specsavers Limited intend to apply for planning permission for a development at 1 Patrick Street in Tullamore.

The development will involve a change in use from Offaly TD Barry Cowen's constituency office to a Specsavers Opticians.

The works would include the replacement of existing fascia, signage and projecting sign to provide a new aluminium fascia with externally illuminated logo pod and lettering.

The planning application may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of the Planning Authority during public opening hours.