28 patients on trolleys in the midlands today

The latest figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 28 patients are currently waiting on trolleys for a bed at A&E departments across the midlands.

The daily ward watch statistics show that 9 patients are on trolleys at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, while 19 are in a similar predicament at Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

A further three patients at Tullamore Hospital are waiting on a bed in already full wards, while ten are in the same situation in Mullingar. Figures for Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise suggest there are zero patients waiting on trolleys or full wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded A&E department today with 39 patients waiting for a bed, 21 of whom are on trolleys.

In total, 300 people are awaiting a proper bed on trolleys or already full wards at the nation's hospitals.

