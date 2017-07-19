WEATHER: Offaly hit with weather warning

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Offaly and the entire country for most of today, Wednesday, July 19.

The country was battered by thundery showers overnight and the nasty conditions look set to continue. The rainfall warning came into effect at 5am this morning and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

There is a risk of localised flooding and the weather system will bring rainfall accumulations of 20 to 35mm to many areas.

Thursday isn't looking much better with heavy showers persisting from midday after a bright start in the morning.

They'll continue for the rest of the day, and will yet again bring thundery downpours with a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes.

