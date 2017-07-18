BREAKING: Toddler injured after fall from midlands apartment block

A three-year-old boy has been brought to hospital after falling from an apartment in the midlands this morning, Tuesday, July 18.

The boy is believed to have fallen from the second floor of an apartment at Cuirt An Oir in Longford town shortly after 10:30am.

Emergency services attended the scene before transferring the child to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

Details about the extent of the child's injuries are not known at this stage, though gardaí have indicated they are treating the fall as an accident.

