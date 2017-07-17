Final Call for Tullamore Healthy Town Map Submissions

Pfizer Healthy Town has put out a final call for locals to contribute to their illustrated Healthy Town maps.

The Healthy Town initiative has captured the imagination of Tullamore locals with numerous health and wellbeing related businesses applying to be a part of the Healthy Town Hub – An Illustrated Map of Health and Wellbeing in Tullamore.

As part of Tullamore’s designation as Pfizer Healthy Town 2017, health and wellbeing related businesses, groups and associations in the town are encouraged to apply to be considered for inclusion on the map.

“We have had a great reaction to the Healthy Town Hub with lots of people sharing ideas and suggestions on the dedicated Facebook page,” said Karen O’Keeffe, Corporate Affairs Director, Pfizer Ireland.

“It is incredibly encouraging to see the broad range of health and wellness groups applying to be a part of the map – from cycling, running and canoeing groups, to mental health clinics and yoga retreats. The closing date for submissions is July 31, 2017, so we would encourage any group or business to apply while they can. We will be reviewing all of the submissions over the next few weeks and will reveal the programme and the Healthy Town map at the beginning of September," she continued.

The Healthy Town programme will involve a series of free events, seminars and health checks over an eight-week period during September and October this year.

The programme will provide the community with an opportunity to focus on their health and wellbeing, encouraging them to make simple, small changes which will benefit their health and to inspire other towns across Ireland to do likewise.

The Healthy Town Hub is hosted on the Healthy Town Facebook page and copies of the map will be available at free public Healthy Town events during September and October. Up to 20 groups will be chosen for inclusion.

Applications for submission are currently being accepted and can be made through the Facebook page, by the closing date of July 31, 2017. Those applying for inclusion are encouraged to demonstrate:

-Why their group/business should be included in the Healthy Town Map of Tullamore and

-What activities they are planning to encourage the people of Tullamore to get involved in and celebrate Healthy Town 2017



Final decisions will be subject to meeting map selection criteria, ensuring a balance of types of services, and decision by the Healthy Town Advisory Panel.

The final Healthy Town Hub will be unveiled at the local launch of the Healthy Town programme of events, which will take place in Tullamore in September.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.