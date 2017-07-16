CRIME: Van speeds through Offaly garda checkpoint

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating after a van failed to stop for a checkpoint in the county in recent weeks.

A white van sped through the Garda checkpoint in Cloghan on July 5, and authorities have said they are following a "definite line of enquiry."

Gardaí managed to read the registration of the van and they continue to investigate.

The incident occurred on the same night as a house break-in in the Cloghan area, but the Gardaí do not believe they are linked.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area is being urged to contact Cloghan Garda Station on 090 645 7102 or Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.