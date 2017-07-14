AES apply for permission to extend Offaly operation

Waste company AES has applied to Offaly County Council for planning to develop their existing plant at Cappincur on the outskirts of Tullamore.

The planning application includes an upgrade of the existing materials at the site to allow the company accept 80,000 tonnes of waste a year as opposed to the 60,000 tonnes a year they currently process through the Tullamore plant.

This proposed increase will require alterations to the existing site and buildings, as well as possibly the construction of new buildings on the site.

It would also require a review of AES's industrial emissions licence, granted by the Environmental Protection Agency. An environmental impact statement will be submitted to the planning authority with the application for upgrades.

