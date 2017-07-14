Offaly 'Boil Water Notice' to drag on longer than expected

Offaly County Council has provided an update on the Boil Water notice issued on Wednesday for the Public Water Systems in Banagher, Birr and Dunkerrin.

They have said that further to water samples taken yesterday, more testing will take place today, Friday, as well as Monday, July 17, with all results being issued on Tuesday, July 18.

This news comes despite the fact that an Irish Water statement on Wednesday suggested a result would be reached before the weekend.

"The Boil Water Notice will be lifted by the HSE if we receive three clear results next week," the Offaly County Council said. 10,000 Irish Water customers, both homes and businesses, are affected by the health notice.

On Wednesday evening, the boil water notice was issued by Irish Water on the advice of the HSE due to detection of E.coli and total Coliforms in the water supply following routine quality sampling.

In the interest of public health, all users fed from the three public water supplies must boil their water supply before use.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods, which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing of teeth

Making of ice

They also advise people to discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges, and make ice from cooled boiled water.

What actions should be taken:

-Use water prepared for drinking when preparing foods that will not be cooked (e.g. washing salads).

-Water can be used for personal hygiene, bathing and flushing of toilets but not for brushing teeth or gargling.

-Boil water by bringing to a vigorous, rolling boil (e.g. with an automatic kettle) and allow to cool. Cover and store in a refrigerator or cold place. Water from the hot tap is not safe to drink. Domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

-Caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure that they do not swallow the bathing water.

-Prepare infant feeds with water that has been brought to the boil once and cooled. Do not use water that has been re-boiled several times. If bottled water is used for the preparation of infant feeds it should be boiled once and cooled. If you are using bottled water for preparing baby food, be aware that some natural mineral water may have high sodium content. The legal limit for sodium in drinking water is 200mg per litre. Check the label on the bottled water to make sure the sodium or `Na’ is not greater than 200mg per litre. If it is, then it is advisable to use a different type of bottled water. If no other water is available, then use this water for as short a time as possible. It is important to keep babies hydrated.

-Great care should be taken with boiled water to avoid burns and scalds as accidents can easily happen, especially with children.

For further information customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278, updates will also be available on our website on www.water.ie.

