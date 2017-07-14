Offaly gardaí investigating house raid

Gardaí in Offaly are continuing to investigate a break-in at a house at Tonelemone, on the Banagher Road in Cloghan last week.

Gardaí were called when the homeowners noticed someone had gained entry to their house through a window on Wednesday, July 5.

It appears the raiders may have been disturbed as nothing was taken from the house, although gardaí are still want to trace the perpetrators of the break-in.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area are being urged to contact Cloghan Garda Station on 090 645 7102 or Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

