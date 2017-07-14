Popular Offaly shop raided by thieves

Gardaí in Ferbane are investigating a robbery at Egan's Shop on Main Street in Ferbane last weekend.

Gardaí believe thieves entered the shop some time between Saturday, July 8, and Monday, July 10, through a window at the premises.

€300 was taken from the small family run business and gardaí are now appealing for information.

Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in Ferbane or in close proximity to Egan's shop are asked to contact Ferbane Garda Station on 090 645 4302 or Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.

