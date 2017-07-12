Funding secured for 18 new social houses in Offaly

Offaly/North Tipperary TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has indicated today that funding has been secured for the building of 18 new social homes in Co. Offaly.

She has said she received confirmation from the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy TD that approval of €3,164,548 has been granted to Offaly County Council to develop 18 new Social Homes in Kylebeg, Banagher.

The funding has been allocated under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme under the Rebuilding Ireland plan.

Describing it as "great news for Banagher," Marcella said "this significant funding announcement will allow 18 new modern family homes to be built in Banagher and it is a very welcome development."

"This funding demonstrates the Government’s commitment to the delivery of social housing in County Offaly," she added.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.