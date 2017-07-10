Offaly people urged to partake in home care consultation

Offaly people are being urged to take part in a new public consultation on Home Care services, which will help to inform the development of a new statutory scheme and system of regulation for home care services in Ireland.

“Home Care is so essential to many older people in Offaly and I want to ensure this service is expanded and improved upon," Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD commented.

“We must ensure that everyone has the chance to stay in their homes and in their own communities for as long as possible. Every citizen has the right to grow old with dignity, and in the comfort of their own surroundings if that is what they wish," she said.

While recognising nursing home care is essential for some people, the Offaly TD added that "it’s not right that the Fair Deal scheme is currently the only statutory scheme in place to care for our elderly people."

The Government’s plan is to put Home Care on a statutory footing, and to make it affordable and sustainable. Marcella insisted.

“Regulation of the sector will also be key to the new plan. Families availing of Home Care must be assured that the services on offer are of the highest standard."

“Widespread consultation is to take place with stakeholders on the topic of Home Care and I am really pleased that the public will also get to have a say on the matter. With any new scheme it’s important that we consult with those who use the service. I know many local families that depend on Home Care and it’s only right that they have a say, she explained.

People can find the consultation paper online at www.health.gov.ie/consultations and the closing date for submissions is August 31, 2017.

“I encourage everyone in Offaly who needs Home Care either for themselves, or for a relative, to get involved in this consultation. You can have your say and help shape the future of Home Care to ensure it meets the needs of your family.”

The consultation, launched by the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, TD, and Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Jim Daly, TD, is particularly aimed at people who use Home Care services, their families and the general public.

However, everyone with an interest, including: health and social care providers; health and social care workers; advocacy groups; those providing complementary services (such as meals-on-wheels and social activities); and representative organisations is welcome to participate.

