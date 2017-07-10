20 extra SNAs announced for Offaly schools

Children with special needs in Offaly will benefit from 20 extra SNAs in our local schools, Offaly Fine Gael, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy TD has said.

The allocation is part of a national provision of 975 additional Special Needs Assistants which will be available for allocation to schools over the period September to December 2017, a 7.5% increase, in order to meet the level of assessed demand.

Marcella said: “This increase reflects the growing participation of children with special educational needs in our local schools and will support their full participation and progression within the educational system."

“I have been in constant communication with my Fine Gael colleague, Minister for Education and Skills Richard Bruton, highlighting the need for extra supports for children with special needs here in Offaly. The extra posts will ensure that every child that needs access to SNA support in Offaly can receive this support," she added.

“The aim of this Government is to continue to use our economic success to ensure that children with special educational needs can be supported to fully participate in schools and fulfil their potential. In the worst years of the crash, when the public purse declined massively, investment in special education was not only protected and prioritised, but it was significantly increased."

“More children with SEN are participating than ever before and we are investing more than ever before to support this. In 2017 my Fine Gael colleague, Minister Bruton’s Department will invest €1.68 billion in special education, almost one fifth of the entire education budget," Corcoran Kennedy concluded.

