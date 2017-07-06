Young Offaly farmer wins AIB sponsored agri award

Darren Scally, from Tullamore has been awarded the Gurteen Agri College Best Farm Business Plan award sponsored by Allied Irish Banks plc (AIB).

He received the highest grade for his interview and farm business plan which involved increasing suckler cow numbers and increasing grass growth by reseeding and improving soil structure.

Liam Phelan, AIB Agri Advisor said: "AIB are delighted to again partner with Gurteen Agricultural College for the AIB / Teagasc Best Farm Business Plan Awards."

"The initiative places a strong emphasis on farm planning and financial planning, both key skills necessary for managing a farm in today's environment. We were very impressed by the quality and standard of farm plans and by the confidence of the students we met and interviewed," he added.

