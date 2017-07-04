Nolan: Offaly schools left in SNA limbo

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education and Skills and Offaly TD, Carol Nolan, has called on the Minister for Education and Skills to explain the delay for the announcement of the 2017-18 SNA allocations and to ensure that they are made available to schools as soon as possible.

“I have been contacted by a number of schools and stakeholders expressing their frustration that the Special Needs Assistants Allocation has not yet been made to schools," she told the Offaly Express.

“Many schools have finished for the summer and are not in a position to make plans or prepare children for potential changes in the new term."

“The deadline for receipt of applications for SNAs was on April 6 and the allocations were to be published on the NCSE website in June 2017," she added.

“This comes hot on the heels of an overwhelming number of appeals by schools of their special needs allocation under the new resource model, with 558 schools told to expect a decision on their appeal in June also."

“Schools, parents, and children are now in limbo, with a lack of clarity as to the resources that will be available to them to provide for children with special educational needs come September."

“This is not good enough," Nolan claimed.

“The Minister needs to ensure this critical information is provided to schools as a matter of urgency and needs to review the procedures going forward so that this information is provided in a timely fashion every year."

“I have raised this matter with the Minister in the form of a Dáil question and I hope that it will be resolved as a matter of urgency.”

