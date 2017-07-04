18 patients without a bed at Tullamore A&E

The latest Irish Nurses and Midwives Association (INMO) Trolley Watch figures show that A&E overcrowding has surged once more at Tullamore Hospital after easing recently.

The INMO figures suggest that 18 patients are waiting on trolleys or in already full wards at the hospital. 11 of those are waiting on trolleys.

Across the border in Laois, 16 patients are in a similar situation on trolleys or in full wards awaiting beds in Portlaoise Hospital, according to the figures released today.

In Mullingar Hospital, 6 patients are on trolleys or in already full wards.

The highest individual numbers recorded nationwide were in Dublin's Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where 45 people are waiting on a bed, all of whom are on trolleys.

Nationally, according to the INMO figures, 325 patients are waiting for a proper bed at the country's hospitals.

