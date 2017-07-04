Man arrested after setting fire to Offaly school

A man has been arrested after setting fire to a school building in Edenderry this morning.

Gardaí responded to Oaklands Community College just before 5am this morning, July 4, where they were tasked with first containing the fire before it spread throughout the building.

A man was subsequently arrested at the scene and was transferred to Tullamore Garda Station where he is being questioned about the incident.

Gardaí contained the fire before it was eventually extinguished by Edenderry Fire Service. The school itself is located within 100 metres of both Edenderry Fire Station and Edenderry Garda Station.

The blaze caused smoke damage to the building. No one was inside the school at the time.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

