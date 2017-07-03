Three men in balaclavas raid Offaly Tesco store

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at the Tesco store in a premises at Cloncollig, Tullamore overnight.

At approximately 12:24am this morning, Monday, July 3, three men, wearing scarves and balaclavas stormed into the premises and stole a small amount of cash and a large quantity of cigarettes.

One man is described as being 6’1’’, slim build, and was wearing a blue zip up jacket, black bottoms and black runners with a white stripe on the side.

The second raider was wearing a black top, black bottoms and black runners with white soles, while the third man was wearing a black top, black trousers and black runners.

No injuries were sustained in the burglary. Gardaí have confirmed to the Offaly Express that no arrests have been made but that their investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen suspicious activity or men fitting the above descriptions can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932-7600.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.