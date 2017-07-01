Birr voted one of the 20 Most Charming Towns in Ireland

Birr has been selected as one of the Top 20 Most Charming Towns in Ireland.

TravelMag.com asked 300 writers, photographers and selected travel professionals with a love for all things Irish, to name the three towns in Ireland that they consider to be the most charming.

After all the votes were cast, Birr made it into the list of the Top 20.

The article describes Birr as having a 'jaunty character' which is provided by the well-preserved Georgian buildings, many of which are painted different colours. Birr Castle also gets a particular mention.

