Six Offaly schools to receive Science Foundation awards

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has announced that six Offaly schools are set to receive Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards.

Six primary schools across county will receive awards recognising their work in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) over the 2016/17 school year.

The programme aims to increase interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) among primary school students and teachers.

The recipient schools from Offaly are:

· Crinkill National School

· Scoil Mhuire, Tullamore

· Scoil Náisiúnta Caoimhin Naofa

· Scoil Náisiúnta Seosamh

· Cloneyhurke National School

· Scoil Náisiúnta Mhuire, Tullamore

The awards recognise the achievements of children and teachers in the application of STEM in their classrooms. To qualify, schools had to keep a log of STEM activities undertaken throughout the academic year that involved the whole school.

Schools are awarded credit for visiting Discover Science Centres, carrying out their own experiments, using digital technology and maths, going on STEM-related field trips, hosting visits from scientists and engineers, and holding a science open day in the school.

Speaking about the announcement, Tánaiste and Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Frances Fitzgerald TD, said: “I am delighted to congratulate these young Offaly students and their teachers on this wonderful achievement. The Science Foundation Ireland Discover Science and Maths Awards guide and inspire the next generation of inventors, problem solvers and creative thinkers. I am confident these students will lead the way and continue to make us proud in the future.”

Minister of State for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan TD, said: “It is fantastic to see the hard work put into achieving these Science Foundation Ireland awards by so many Offaly schools. The programme plays an important role in fostering innovation and motivating our young people to explore careers in these areas. STEM skills are crucial to the success of our economy and the betterment of society, so I’m delighted to see so many children getting involved.”

Commenting on the Discover Science and Maths Awards, Dr Ruth Freeman, Director of Strategy and Communications at Science Foundation Ireland said: “Science Foundation Ireland is committed to making STEM accessible to all, so encouraging students, particularly girls, to engage with science and maths in a fun and interactive way early on is key. I commend these teachers for their passion and commitment to STEM and congratulate them on achieving the award for their school.”

For more information about the Discover Science and Maths Awards and the DPSM programme, please visit www.primaryscience.ie.

