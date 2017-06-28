Gardaí locate missing Offaly teenager in Dublin

Gardaí have located missing Offaly teenager, Claudia Stoica, safe and well in Dublin City Centre this afternoon, Wednesday, June 28.

Authorities at Store Street Garda Station had earlier launched an appeal for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 17-year-old who had been reported missing from her home in Tullamore.

Gardaí have thanked the media and public for their help with this appeal.Thank you for your assistance in this matter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.